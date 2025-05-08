SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Jenin, MINA – Two Israeli occupation soldiers were seriously injured in a Palestinian resistance shooting operation near the Reihan crossing in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to Hebrew media sources, the injured soldiers were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Haifa.

The incident prompted the Israeli occupation forces to launch a wide-scale manhunt and deploy reinforcements throughout the Jenin region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the operation as of now. Tensions remain high in the area amid ongoing confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups. []

Also Read: Gaza Government Warns of Israeli Plans to Create Aid-Based 'Nazi Ghetto' Camps

