Dozens of Israeli Occupation Soldiers Wounded in Close-Range Battle in Al-Qauzah

Al-Qauzah, MINA – Dozens of Israeli occupation soldiers were killed and wounded in close combat with Hezbollah fighters in the southern Lebanese city of Al-Qauzah on Wednesday. Military helicopters were observed evacuating the victims to a number of hospitals.

Quds Press in Lebanon reported that the fighters in Lebanon, until Wednesday evening, continued to engage in fierce fighting with the Israeli occupation army around Al-Qouzah City, starting at 5 pm.

Hezbollah fighters fought back from close range, with various types of machine guns, causing a number of casualties and injuries in the ranks of the Israeli occupation forces.

Press sources confirmed that Hezbollah ambushed the occupation forces in Al-Qouzah, killing and wounding its members.

Clashes continued in the Ayta al-Shaab – Ramiya – al-Qouzah triangle, while the occupation army launched artillery fire on the area, and its helicopters flew heavily over it.

The Israeli occupation helicopters are trying hard to withdraw the officers and soldiers who were killed and wounded in the clashes in Aita al-Shaab – Ramiya – al-Qouzah.

Hebrew media also reported that a large number of military helicopters landed on a number of hospitals.

Hebrew media reported that eight helicopters landed at Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa, while one helicopter landed at Blinson Hospital and another at Tel Hashomer Hospital.

A total of 44 soldiers were evacuated to Rambam and five others to Plenson, after the occupation forces were ambushed in clashes in southern Lebanon, according to Hebrew Channel 13.

Meanwhile, the occupation’s military has forbidden to publicize the details of the fighting that took place in South Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)