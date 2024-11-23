Israeli Occupation Forces Storm West Bank amid Clashes

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed several Palestinian cities in the northern West Bank on Saturday, which led to the outbreak of violent clashes and confrontations, Palinfo reported.

Armed clashes and confrontations erupted in several West Bank cities and villages during the IOF raids.

In Nablus, resistance fighters confronted the Israeli military raid into Askar camp east of the city, targeted a military bulldozer on the main street with a homemade explosive device, and opened heavy fire at the IOF troops.

Local sources reported that the Israeli forces blew up the door of one of the local houses before storming it, while snipers climbed onto the houses, raided a number of houses, and deliberately vandalized the streets of the camp.

Also in Nablus, clashes erupted in Beit Dajan and Beita towns after they were violently stormed by the IOF. At least a young man was detained during the raid.

In Tulkarem, the IOF stormed the main streets and neighborhoods amid random fire of live bullets, without any injuries reported.

Several villages in the surrounding areas of Tulkarem were also violently stormed and vandalized.

Similar raids were also reported in Qalqilia and Jenin villages. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)