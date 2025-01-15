Mediators: Gaza Ceasefire Agreed

Select Language

-418 min. agoMediators: Gaza Ceasefire Agreed
-97 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Soldiers Increasingly Refusing to Continue Fighting in Gaza
3 hours agoSouth Korean President Arrested After Authorities Raid His Home
3 hours agoIndonesia and Saudi Minister DiscussThree Key Areas for Improving Pilgrim Services
3 hours agoIsrael Admits Hamas Capabilities in Gaza Are Still Largely Intact
Doha, MINA – Qatar, Egypt and the United States have announced that mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza have succeeded, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the announcement, saying that the deal will lead to the release of Israeli captives and surging humanitarian aid to Gaza

The ceasefire in Gaza will take place starting Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s prime minister has said in his press conference.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

