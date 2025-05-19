SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Drone Targets Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – In another assault on Gaza’s decimated healthcare system, Israel targeted the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza using an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), local health officials reported on Sunday evening.

The attack occurred around the hospital, forcing its closure amid a tightening Israeli military siege, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli ground forces also launched simultaneous assaults in the northern and southern parts of the besieged territory.

The Indonesian Hospital had been a critical facility in the region after previous airstrikes rendered Kamal Adwan and Beit Hanoon hospitals non-operational.

“There was a direct targeting of the hospital, including its intensive care unit,” said Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, Director of the Indonesian Hospital. He noted that around 30 patients and 15 medical staff remained trapped inside, unable to be reached by others.

Also Read: Israel to Allow Limited Food Supplies into Gaza

Israel has repeatedly targeted hospitals during its 19-month-long war on Gaza. Human rights groups and UN-supported experts have condemned the systematic destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, said the recent strike marked a dangerous escalation in Israel’s war on hospitals. “Medical teams are suffering severely. We have very few staff left, yet thousands of wounded still need urgent care,” he said, warning that many could die without treatment.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli forces had surrounded the facility in Beit Lahiya and blocked all access for patients and staff, effectively shutting down the hospital. It stated that all public hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

Hospitals in the region, including Kamal Adwan, Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli, and Al-Awda have been bombed, burned, and besieged. Dozens of medical clinics and ambulances have also been targeted. Such attacks on medical personnel and patients are considered war crimes under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Also Read: Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

The airstrikes have extended to hospitals in central and southern Gaza as well, such as Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Earlier this week, nine missiles struck the vicinity of the gaza-hospital/">European Gaza Hospital, killing at least 16 people. Another strike on Nasser Hospital killed two, including an injured journalist.

With fuel, medicine, and humanitarian aid blocked at the borders, hospitals in Gaza are now on the brink of total collapse. Medical teams report a critical shortage of supplies, and humanitarian officials warn that the crisis has reached one of its darkest chapters where starvation looms alongside destruction.

The European Hospital, the only remaining facility offering cancer treatment in Gaza, has also ceased operations.

Israeli airstrikes continue to escalate, with drones and warplanes still flying over Gaza,” a local doctor reported. []

Also Read: Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Shifa Hospital civilian casualties drones Emergency Care European Gaza Hospital Gaza Geneva Conventions Healthcare Crisis hospitals out of service humanitarian crisis Indonesia Hospital international law violations Israeli airstrikes medical blockade medical workers under attack nasser medical complex Palestinian health system UN condemnation war crimes war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel to Allow Limited Food Supplies into Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Drone Targets Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

Nearly 20,000 Indonesians Rally in Jakarta to Demand End to Gaza Genocide, Say ‘No More Nakba!’

  • 6 hours ago
Traffic was halted at Ben Gurion Airport due to missiles from Yemen. (Photo: video grab)
International

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben-Gurion Airport, Disrupting Air Traffic

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Photo

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians as Hospitals Besieged in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Declines Participation in US-Backed Gaza Aid Plan Over Concerns of Neutrality

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 08:41 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Mosque Council Launches ‘One Mosque, One Library’

  • 21 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:05 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Governor to Expand TransJabodetabek Network to Bogor

  • Friday, 16 May 2025 - 14:15 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us