Israeli Drone Targets Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – In another assault on Gaza’s decimated healthcare system, Israel targeted the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza using an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), local health officials reported on Sunday evening.

The attack occurred around the hospital, forcing its closure amid a tightening Israeli military siege, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli ground forces also launched simultaneous assaults in the northern and southern parts of the besieged territory.

The Indonesian Hospital had been a critical facility in the region after previous airstrikes rendered Kamal Adwan and Beit Hanoon hospitals non-operational.

“There was a direct targeting of the hospital, including its intensive care unit,” said Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, Director of the Indonesian Hospital. He noted that around 30 patients and 15 medical staff remained trapped inside, unable to be reached by others.

Israel has repeatedly targeted hospitals during its 19-month-long war on Gaza. Human rights groups and UN-supported experts have condemned the systematic destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, said the recent strike marked a dangerous escalation in Israel’s war on hospitals. “Medical teams are suffering severely. We have very few staff left, yet thousands of wounded still need urgent care,” he said, warning that many could die without treatment.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli forces had surrounded the facility in Beit Lahiya and blocked all access for patients and staff, effectively shutting down the hospital. It stated that all public hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

Hospitals in the region, including Kamal Adwan, Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli, and Al-Awda have been bombed, burned, and besieged. Dozens of medical clinics and ambulances have also been targeted. Such attacks on medical personnel and patients are considered war crimes under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The airstrikes have extended to hospitals in central and southern Gaza as well, such as Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Earlier this week, nine missiles struck the vicinity of the gaza-hospital/">European Gaza Hospital, killing at least 16 people. Another strike on Nasser Hospital killed two, including an injured journalist.

With fuel, medicine, and humanitarian aid blocked at the borders, hospitals in Gaza are now on the brink of total collapse. Medical teams report a critical shortage of supplies, and humanitarian officials warn that the crisis has reached one of its darkest chapters where starvation looms alongside destruction.

The European Hospital, the only remaining facility offering cancer treatment in Gaza, has also ceased operations.

“Israeli airstrikes continue to escalate, with drones and warplanes still flying over Gaza,” a local doctor reported. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)