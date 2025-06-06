Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 54,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 54,677 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 in what has been described as a genocidal war waged by Israel, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that 70 more bodies were recovered in the past 24 hours, while an additional 189 individuals were injured, bringing the total number of injured to 125,530 since the beginning of the assault. The statement also highlighted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded in streets inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing military activity.

Israel resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. Since the resumption of hostilities, 4,402 more people have been killed and nearly 13,490 injured.

In a significant development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the Palestinian enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)