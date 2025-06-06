SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 54,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least 54,677 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 in what has been described as a genocidal war waged by Israel, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that 70 more bodies were recovered in the past 24 hours, while an additional 189 individuals were injured, bringing the total number of injured to 125,530 since the beginning of the assault. The statement also highlighted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded in streets inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing military activity.

Israel resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. Since the resumption of hostilities, 4,402 more people have been killed and nearly 13,490 injured.

In a significant development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the Palestinian enclave. []

Also Read: Hamas Signals Readiness for New Round of Ceasefire Talks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire Gaza Gaza Strip genocide Health Ministry humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ international law Israel Middle East conflict Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties war crimes war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Signals Readiness for New Round of Ceasefire Talks

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 54,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • 18 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • 18 hours ago
International

Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Indonesia

Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 14:56 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • 18 hours ago
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us