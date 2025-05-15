SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 53,010 as Israeli Fresh Attacks Claim 82 More Lives

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 82 martyrs over the past 24 hours following fresh Zionist Israeli attacks, according to a statement from Gaza’s health ministry on Thursday, Palestine Information Center reported.

Among them were 77 civilians killed in recent strikes and five individuals who had been previously reported missing.

The health ministry also reported that 152 citizens were injured in the latest wave of Israeli aggression.

Since the Israeli occupation forces resumed their offensive on March 18, 2025, a total of 2,876 Palestinians have been killed and 7,957 wounded. These figures add to the overall death toll since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, which has now reached 53,010 martyrs and 119,998 injured.

Recovery operations are ongoing as authorities work to locate and retrieve the bodies of additional victims still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

