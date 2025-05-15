Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 53,010 as Israeli Fresh Attacks Claim 82 More Lives

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 82 martyrs over the past 24 hours following fresh Zionist Israeli attacks, according to a statement from Gaza’s health ministry on Thursday, Palestine Information Center reported.

Among them were 77 civilians killed in recent strikes and five individuals who had been previously reported missing.

The health ministry also reported that 152 citizens were injured in the latest wave of Israeli aggression.

Since the Israeli occupation forces resumed their offensive on March 18, 2025, a total of 2,876 Palestinians have been killed and 7,957 wounded. These figures add to the overall death toll since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, which has now reached 53,010 martyrs and 119,998 injured.

Also Read: Four Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid on West Bank Home

Recovery operations are ongoing as authorities work to locate and retrieve the bodies of additional victims still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Misleads on Tunnel Location Amid Gaza Hospital Strikes