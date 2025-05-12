SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

Photo: AA

Gaza City,  MINA – As Israel’s war on Gaza enters its second year, mothers across the besieged enclave are rising as pillars of resilience, bearing the weight of grief, displacement, and survival for the sake of their children, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ula Husso, a journalist and mother, has suffered the loss of her husband and two brothers to Israeli strikes. Forced from her home multiple times, Husso returned to Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew, hoping to recover her brother’s body.

“Thank God, I found his body intact,” she said. “Those were very difficult moments.”

Her grief deepened after her husband was also killed. “That was the moment I realized I had to be strong because I no longer had anyone to lean on,” Husso said. “Gaza’s women have to be strong for their children. I have a son; I can’t leave him to someone else.”

Also Read: Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

Despite the trauma, she returned to her work, capturing the struggles and courage of her community. “Gaza’s mothers are worth 100 men,” she declared.

Wafa Abu Aita, also widowed, is now raising five children alone. Constant displacement, hunger, and soaring prices have made survival a daily challenge.

“The hardest thing for me during the war was losing my husband. Taking on so many responsibilities without an income is very challenging,” she said. Still, she remains committed to her role as a mother, saying, “Children are entrusted to their parents by God.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces Amid Raids and Clashes Across West Bank

