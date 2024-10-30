Four Israeli Occupation Soldiers Killed in Jabalia

Gaza, MINA – Israeli media announced that four Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian resistance fire in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

Lebanese Hebrew-language website Shetah Ish announced that two difficult incidents occurred on Tuesday night in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

According to the latest statistics recognized by the Israeli occupation, 74 deaths have been recorded among Israeli soldiers and settlers since the beginning of October on various battlefields, Quds Press reported.

The occupation forces have expanded the scope of their genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including large parts of Lebanon.

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes of unprecedented intensity, in addition to a ground offensive to the south. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)