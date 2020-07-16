Palestinian Factions Agree to Call on People Against Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – The majority of Palestinian factions are calling for popular resistance to crimes committed by Israeli authorities. They also urged a unified attitude towards Israeli occupation policies and systematic ethnic cleansing.

Representatives of the factions had a meeting in Ramallah and made a statement to the local media. They stated that the ongoing Israeli occupation crime against the Palestinian people was a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions, especially UN resolution 1947.

The statement also called on all Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to take part in a massive demonstration on Tuesday night this week, in Ahmed al-Shukeiri square, in the city of Ramallah.

“We will warn against the current Israeli colonial settlement efforts in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of the West Bank city of Ramallah, because the Israeli government has supported some illegal settlement construction in the village. This has been clearly seen in some restrictions, imposed recently , against local Palestinian farmers, “said the statement, as quoted from middleeast monitor on Thursday, July 16.

Over the past few weeks, Israeli settlers who have received protection from Israeli forces have invaded a number of Palestinian-owned lands in the occupied West Bank. Even there are placed several caravans.

Palestinian view this action as an attempt by Israeli settlers to seize Palestinian land with the aim of expanding existing illegal settlements.

The factions, especially those related to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), also hold Israel responsible for the lack of proper Israeli medical care for Palestinian prisoners, leading to the spread of the corona virus in one of Israel’s prisons.

The Israeli government itself announced plans to annex about 30 percent of the Palestinian West Bank to the occupied Israeli state.

Although official annexation has not yet taken place, there has been no official announcement stating that the scheme has been canceled. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)