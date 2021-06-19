Palestinian Faction Calls to Confront Provocative Settlers’ Marches Across West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian factions and popular committees on Saturday called on Palestinians to confront the Israeli settlers’ provocative marches scheduled to take place throughout the occupied West Bank on Monday, as part of celebrations to mark Israel’s 1967 capture of East Jerusalem, according to a local activist.

The coordinator of the popular resistance committee in the village, Murad Ishtawi, said in a phone interview with Voice of Palestine radio that events will be organized across the West Bank to confront the settlers’ provocative marches, noting that caution should be exercised.

The coordinator of the national factions in Nablus, Nasr Abu Jeish, called on Palestinians to forestall settlers’ marches and engage in the popular resistance by gathering on the mountains and hills and raising the Palestinian flag to confront settlers, Wafa reported.

He said that the Palestinian factions will convene today to discuss possible steps to confront the upcoming Israeli marches.

According to Israeli media outlets, settlers are planning to organize 12 marches throughout the West Bank, similar to that of the flag march that took place in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)