Palestinian Election Commission Begins Dialogue With Political Factions

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Central Election Commission (KPU) in Ramallah starting on Sunday has held a dialogue with the Secretary General of Palestinian factions and representatives of political parties to ensure a successful election.

The chairman of the Palestinian Election Commiassion Hanna Nasir informed representatives of the factions about the schedule covering the legal period for holding the 2021 General Election; including legislative and presidential elections, Wafa reported.

He explained that the arrangements that will be made by the committee during the current and future periods in preparation for the election, especially registering voters as the first stage of the election process, will be officially launched on February 10, 2021 and will last for five days.

Nasir noted that electronic voter registration is currently available on the official Palestinian Election Commission website.

He indicated that the meeting with the factions which took place on Sunday in the West Bank and is scheduled to take place in the Gaza Strip in the near future will be the responsibility of the commission to increase the participation of all factions and political parties in the elections.

The dialogue, continued Nasir, is also to listen to their observations and opinions in the electoral process, which is an important step to ensure the success of the democratic process and the widest possible participation in elections in the West Bank, including Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the success of the electoral process, as well as supporting the Election Commission’s efforts and procedures related to election integrity and justice. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)