Palestinian Cleric: Mujahideen’s Victory Achieved from the First Day

Jakarta, MINA – Sheikh Mahmud Anbar, a scholar from Gaza, Palestine, stated that the war initiated by the Palestinian Mujahideen on October 7th last year was a war won from the first day.

He made this statement during his visit to the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor, at the At-Taqwa Mosque, and shared his experiences with the congregation after the dawn prayer on Saturday.

He said that the attack could be considered a victory because the surprise attack launched by the Palestinian mujahideen could not be anticipated by Israel and they managed to capture many Israeli soldiers and citizens.

“Why is this a victory on the first day? The October 7 attack started at 6 am, then the surprise attack managed to capture 240 Israeli soldiers and citizens, then at around 10 am, Israel began its aggression against Gaza, Israel with its stupidity did not know about the surprise attack,” said Mahmud Anbar.

According to him, the random attacks carried out by Israel were cowardly acts, they targeted innocent homes and civilians.

“They cowardly carried out a military aggression that was haphazard in nature, they should have fought against soldiers not civilians, so seeing the many civilian casualties and the destroyed buildings shows the cowardice and haphazardness of their plans,” continued Mahmud Anbar.

Sheikh Mahmud Anbar is convinced that victory will be achieved by Muslims because of Israel’s arrogance.

According to him, the measure of victory does not see where the enemy is below the lowest of their strength.

“Look at Israel, they are at the peak of their strength. Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala will destroy Israel at the peak of their strength, like Nimrod and Pharaoh, as well as Israel which is at the peak of their strength. A few days ago we heard the Israeli Prime Minister say arrogantly ‘I will achieve victory even though Allah is with the mujahideen’,” said Mahmud Anbar. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)