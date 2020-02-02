Palestinian President Announces Termination of Relationship with US and Israel

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday announced the termination of all relations with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation.

Abbas said the peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was a “violation of the (autonomy) agreement” launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and Palestine, Nahar Net reported.

Israel must “assume responsibility as an occupying force” for the Palestinian territories, he said at an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo. (T/RE1)

