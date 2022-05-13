Palestinian Ambassador Urges International Community to Take Real Action to Stop Israel’s Occupation

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun emphasized that the various attacks and oppressions carried out continuously to date by the Israeli occupation authorities, their soldiers and Jewish immigrants show that Israel wants to continue to create destruction in the Palestinian territories.

“The Palestinian people have lived in the atrocities and violence perpetrated by Israel for 74 years. Criticism is no longer enough to stop Israel’s occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people. We need real steps from the international community,” said Ambassador Al-Shun at the Press Conference to commemorate the 74th Palestinian Nakba Day at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta on Friday.

Nakba Day, which is celebrated every May 15, is the annual anniversary of the expulsion of the Palestinians to establish the unilateral state of Israel in 1948.

On the occasion, Ambassador Al-Shun also paid tribute to the senior Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces while reporting with other journalists at the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday.

“The Palestinian people and government have Shireen Abu Akleh now a martyr in our hearts,” he said.

According to him, the killing of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who has Palestinian citizenship, was a very heinous act.

“The killing of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israel is a heinous crime that we have encountered and are facing today,” said Ambassador Al-Shun.

He said Israeli immigrants, especially Jewish extremists, continued to carry out confrontations to make holy places such as Al-Aqsa Mosque not owned by Muslims.

“In the holy month of Ramadan yesterday we faced an attack (in Al-Aqsa) carried out by immigrants (Jews) and Israeli soldiers. This is what we continue to face until now,” he said.

For this reason, Ambassador Al-Shun appealed to the world community and the international community to take real and serious new steps to stop the arrogance of the Israeli occupation and restore the rights of the Palestinian people that have been deprived of all this time.

“We call on the international community to stand by our side to fight for what we are facing from Israel’s continued repression,” he concluded.

Al-Shun also expressed his highest appreciation for Indonesia which has consistently provided support and assistance to help the Palestinian people gain their independence and sovereignty.

“We really appreciate the Indonesian government and people from various levels, including the position, support and assistance that continues to flow to support Palestinian independence,” he said. (T/RE1)

