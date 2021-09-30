Palestine Museum Opens New Exhibition Entitled “A People by the Sea”

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestine Museum on Wednesday opened its new exhibition entitled “A People by the Sea: Narratives of the Palestine Coast”. The exhibition will run until October 31, 2022.

Thw exhibition represents a shift in presenting the historical narrative of Palestine. Starting from the mid-18th century and ending in 1948, this exhibition allows for a re-examination of the Nakba through the presentation of two hundred years of historical landmarks on the history of the Palestinian coast. WAFA reported.

The exhibition includes a focused narrative: The first highlights the rise of Akka (Acre) in the mid-18th century, presenting its political, economic, urban and architectural history prior to the establishment of the modern state in the region.

The second narrative focuses on the rise of Yafa (Jaffa) in the 19th century, with the gradual concentration of capital and trade in Palestinian coastal cities.

It was accompanied by a growing European influence in the mid-19th century, which led to the 20th-century Nakba and the fall of the state.

Various exhibitions in the form of archival images and videos, historical artifacts from the daily lives of Palestinians, original artworks, interactive stations, maps, oral history testimonies, and historical documents that prove the eternal and vital existence of Palestine in urban areas, architecture, ensembles and arrangements economic, social, and political, before the formation of the modern nation-state and the subsequent demarcation of political boundaries.

That presence continues to be built and strengthened through the fortitude and willingness of the Palestinian people to self-determination, as well as their close ties to their land and sea.

“With this new exhibition, the Museum continues to realize its mission to produce and disseminate emancipatory learning experiences about Palestine and intellectual activity, representing a new direction in the production of knowledge in Palestine. A synthesis of documentary material, intervening art and design, which provides a space for reflection and experiencing the past sensory and cognitive,” said Director General of Palestine Museum, Adila Laïdi-Hanieh.

Meanwhile, guest curator Inass Yassin said: “Through this exhibition, we managed to focus on the narrative of the people of this country, enriched with personal experiences, and a chronology spanning 200 years. Most importantly, we put the Nakba in its place. wider historical context.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)