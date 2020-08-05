Select Language

Palestine Convey Solidarity Against Lebanon

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine expressed its solidarity with Lebanon, after two huge explosions rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday night.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said his country is ready to provide whatever support could be given to Lebanon to help recover from the tragedy.

Abbas also sent condolences to the families of the victims.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a press statement that the Palestinians are “ready to put all their capabilities into service” for Lebanon and immediately provide the assistance needed.

Palestinian Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi also expressed sadness over the “devastating tragedy,” hoping that Beirut would overcome the disaster.

Meanwhile, Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Islamic Movement Political Bureau, called Lebanese President Michel Aoun, stressing his support in the midst of this difficult situation. (T/RE1)

