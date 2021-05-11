Palestine Calls on ICC to Speed Up Investigating Israeli War Crimes

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up its investigation of Israeli crimes against the unarmed Palestinian people.

It is because Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza shows disregard to the ICC, which is supposed to investigate the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza, Wafa reported.

The Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that have left so far more than 24 people dead, many of them children, and over 100 injured, and called on the o speed up its investigation into Israeli war crimes in the occupied territories.

The Ministry held in a statement the Israeli government fully responsible for what it described as “the brutal aggression against our people in Jerusalem, their holy places, and their homes, and against our people in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and in the Gaza Strip.”

It also held the international community responsible for keeping silent and not pressing Israel to stop its aggression and crimes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)