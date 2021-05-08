Palestine Asks UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Related Escalation in Al-Quds

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas assumes the Israeli government fully responsible for the escalation in the occupied capital, East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), and any consequences that may arise from that escalation.

President said in his statement which broadcast television, on Friday, April 7, he had asked the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to implement a resolution on Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

“Settler terrorism will only make us more committed to upholding our legitimate right to end occupation, get freedom and independence, and establish a Palestine state with Jerusalem as the eternal capital, ”said President Abbas, Wafa reported.

Remember of the latest developments, the President called on the International community full responsibility for stopping Israeli aggression and providing International protection for the Palestinian, who defend their rights and legitimate presence in their homeland.

Abbas assumes the Israeli occupation goverment full responsibility against”dangerous developments and sinful attacks that took place in the Holy City, and for their consequences.”

At least 53 Palestinian injured on Friday Night, May 7, when the Israeli occupation police broke into the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem, according to eye witnesses.

Police employes shoot rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of worshipers attending tarawih prayers at the complex. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)