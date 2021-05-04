Palestine Asks UNICEF and UN Agencies to Take Action Against Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh ask UNICEF and other UN Agencies to follow up the Human Rights Watch report.

HRW has accused that Israeli government to do apartheid crimes against Palestinians.

Shtayyeh said this during meeting with Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, at his office in Ramallah, Wafa reported on Tuesday, April 4.

He said Israeli crimes against Palestinian children demanded greater efforts by International organizations to prevent Israel from continue its violation and stay above international and humanitarian law.

He stressed the need to form an international front to end Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)