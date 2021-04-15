Palestine Asks OIC to Protect Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, April 14 asked to the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all its member states to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) from various violations committed by Israel.

OIC also was urged to expose various violations committed by Israel against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and criticize it in international forums.

It was conveyed in a letter sent by Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki to OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen regarding what happened to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Thursday.

In the letter, Maliki urged all OIC states to force Israeli authority occupation to stop their continued aggression against Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian Foreign Minister said the recent situation regarding the colonial measures against Al-Aqsa, especially during the holy month of Ramadan when on the first day of the holy month Israeli troops confiscated iftar meals for people who were fasting near the mosque complex.

In addition, Israeli policy broke the padlocks of the Silsilah gate and the gate to the Islamic museum and cut the speaker wire outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, sabotaging the loudspeakers preventing the evening call to prayer from the minarets of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Maliki stressed Palestine will continue the effort coordination with OIC throught the Secretary General, and with the Kingdom of Jordan, to facing the Israeli attack with the aim of providing the greatest level of protection for the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Employees of the Waqf Al-Quds Department and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs were also targeted by Israeli police who restricted the distribution of iftar meals near the Asbath Gate.

Waqf Al-Quds Department at the Ministry of Waqf and Islamic Holy Sites in Jordan is the official holder of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds waqf in accordance with international law. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)