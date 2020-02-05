Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta Holds Kashmir Solidarity Day

Jakarta, MINA – The Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta held Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, February 5. The event aims to show concern for the fate of citizens on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia Abdul Salik Khan said that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is not in the interests of Pakistan or India, but it is a matter for the international community and Muslims and those who care about peace around the world.

“The Jammu and Kashmir problem, is not a regional conflict between Pakistan and India, but our common problem, which is the majority of Muslims, have experienced various oppressions carried out by Indian authorities,” the Ambassador said in his address to Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Pakistan Embassy Office, Jakarta.

During this time, the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is rarely exposed by the media, the Pakistani ambassador said Indian-run Kashmiris continued to experience violence perpetrated by security forces for almost 24 hours.

They have also lived without internet, communication, and television for almost six months since Indian authorities revoked the privileged status of the Kashmir region in August last year.

For this reason, the Pakistani Ambassador asked the international community, Muslims and especially the Indonesian people to continue to care about raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We know that the Indonesian people care about humanity as much as Palestine and the Rohingya. “All we want is that the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir determine their own destiny and the realization of the UN Resolution,” he said.

The commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day was filled with dialogue and questions and answers attended by representatives of Islamic organizations and universities in Indonesia including Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah). (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)