Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Srinagar, MINA – Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the top cleric of Indian-administered Kashmir, called for peace between India and Pakistan during his Friday sermon, expressing hope that the escalating conflict would be “resolved without going to war.” Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the historic mosque in downtown Srinagar, Farooq addressed hundreds of worshippers, highlighting growing fears in the region following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead.

“We pray that the situation between India and Pakistan that is getting worse by the day is resolved without going to war,” he said.

Mirwaiz also criticized New Delhi’s recent actions in the region, pointing to widespread detentions and destruction of homes.

Also Read: India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

“Thousands of people have been detained and scores of houses have been demolished by explosions, rendering families homeless and desolate,” he said in a statement posted on X.

He further voiced concern over mass deportations resulting from visa cancellations, describing the impact as severe.

“It is leading to the division of families, with mothers being separated from little children and husbands from wives,” he stated.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed nations since India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, citing cross-border involvement. Islamabad denied the claims and offered a third-party-monitored investigation.

Also Read: Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

In response, both countries have implemented retaliatory diplomatic actions, including visa cancellations and the recall of diplomatic staff. India has also suspended participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement established in 1960. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aircraft Flew Over Malta Hours Before Aid Ship Drone Attack: Report