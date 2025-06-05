SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

5 Views

Photo: Getty Images

Cairo, MINA – The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, has called for an immediate and unconditional end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

In a powerful statement, he condemned the ongoing aggression, saying it has “exceeded all boundaries of humanity” and left “no room for life.” Palestine Information Center reported.

The Grand Imam’s appeal came as part of his message to the Arab and Islamic world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. While extending his wishes for peace and security to all nations, he took the moment to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He described the nearly two-year-long conflict as a “full-fledged crime” that has spared neither children, women, nor the elderly. Even nature itself, he said, has not been spared, with trees and stones falling victim to destruction. The Grand Imam denounced the war as a blatant violation of all human and international norms and conventions.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

Calling on the international community, Al-Tayeb urged world and regional powers to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza, open humanitarian corridors, and save innocent lives. He emphasized the need to stop the aggression immediately and without any conditions.

This Eid al-Adha marks the second consecutive year in which the people of Gaza have been denied peace and joy, amid a conflict that has taken thousands of lives, displaced millions, and devastated the region’s infrastructure and means of survival. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

TagAhmed Al-Tayeb al azhar Eid al-Adha Gaza Gaza blockade humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis international community international law Israeli war Middle East conflict Muslim Council of Elders peace call unconditional ceasefire war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

  • 50 minutes ago
Palestine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

  • 7 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • 11 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • 13 hours ago
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 54,607 Amid Ongoing Israeli Offensive

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:13 WIB
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
America

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us