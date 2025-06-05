Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

Cairo, MINA – The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, has called for an immediate and unconditional end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

In a powerful statement, he condemned the ongoing aggression, saying it has “exceeded all boundaries of humanity” and left “no room for life.” Palestine Information Center reported.

The Grand Imam’s appeal came as part of his message to the Arab and Islamic world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. While extending his wishes for peace and security to all nations, he took the moment to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He described the nearly two-year-long conflict as a “full-fledged crime” that has spared neither children, women, nor the elderly. Even nature itself, he said, has not been spared, with trees and stones falling victim to destruction. The Grand Imam denounced the war as a blatant violation of all human and international norms and conventions.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Humanitarian Vessel Madleen from Reaching Gaza

Calling on the international community, Al-Tayeb urged world and regional powers to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza, open humanitarian corridors, and save innocent lives. He emphasized the need to stop the aggression immediately and without any conditions.

This Eid al-Adha marks the second consecutive year in which the people of Gaza have been denied peace and joy, amid a conflict that has taken thousands of lives, displaced millions, and devastated the region’s infrastructure and means of survival. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN