US Joins Israeli Attack on Iran, Bombs Nuclear Facilities

Washington, MINA – In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had carried out a attack targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to Trump, the primary target, Fordow, was hit with a “full payload of bombs,” and all US aircraft involved have safely exited Iranian airspace.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” Trump wrote, declaring, “There is not another military in the world that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Citing sources from Axios, the operation was coordinated from the White House Situation Room where Trump met with his national security team on Saturday night. An Israeli official confirmed that “Israel” was notified of the strike in advance, and B-2 stealth bombers were reportedly used in the operation.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, following repeated Iranian warnings against American intervention in the ongoing conflict involving Israel. Just days earlier, Trump had signaled a possible delay in military action, stating he was still undecided.

Iran has responded sharply to the attack. Iran’s UN ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, warned of a firm and decisive response if the United States becomes directly involved in the conflict. He stressed that Tehran holds Washington complicit in Israeli actions and has clearly communicated that crossing certain red lines would trigger retaliation.

The developments raise fears of a broader regional war, as the situation between Iran and Israel continues to escalate. []

