SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views

Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – A UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed by the United States on Wednesday, drawing sharp criticism from Slovenia and several global powers who had backed the measure, Anadolu Agency reported.

Slovenia, which introduced the resolution on behalf of the ten elected (E10) Council members, expressed deep disappointment. “Enough is enough,” said Slovenian UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar. “It was never our intention to provoke a veto,” he added, emphasizing the resolution’s sole focus on humanitarian needs amid what he described as the “inhumane” starvation and suffering of civilians.

Zbogar stressed that no war objective can justify such suffering and lamented that a veto had blocked the Council from taking action. He noted that the resolution reflected broad international support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Algerian envoy Amar Bendjama praised the E10 group as the “true compass of the world’s conscience” and framed the resolution as a reflection of the global community’s collective will. He accused Israel of acting with impunity under the protection of powerful allies and vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Gaza’s besieged civilians.

Also Read: US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

China’s Ambassador Fu Cong condemned the US veto, calling it an abuse of power that extinguished hope for Gaza’s 2 million residents. “Where is fairness and justice?” he asked, urging the US to abandon political calculations.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia also condemned the US decision, stating that the vote exposed those truly committed to peace in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad described the veto as a “moral stain” and a “green light” for continued suffering, declaring the situation a collapse of both humanity and international law.

Even US allies voiced concern. UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward called Israel’s restrictions on aid “unjustifiable” and “inhumane,” while Denmark’s Christina Markus Lassen emphasized the need for Council unity, stating her country’s support for the resolution was grounded in humanitarian urgency.

Also Read: Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

Despite the setback, many diplomats pledged to continue pressing for peace and relief for Gaza’s civilian population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

Tagceasefire China Civilian Suffering Denmark position E10 resolution food blockade Gaza humanitarian crisis international law Israel Middle East peace Pakistan political calculations Russia Slovenia starvation in Gaza UK stance UN Security Council United Nations US veto

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • 1 hour ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • 3 hours ago
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 54,607 Amid Ongoing Israeli Offensive

  • 15 hours ago
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • 15 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Civilians Killed, Including Children and Women

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:13 WIB
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
America

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us