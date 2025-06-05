Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

New York, MINA – A UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed by the United States on Wednesday, drawing sharp criticism from Slovenia and several global powers who had backed the measure, Anadolu Agency reported.

Slovenia, which introduced the resolution on behalf of the ten elected (E10) Council members, expressed deep disappointment. “Enough is enough,” said Slovenian UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar. “It was never our intention to provoke a veto,” he added, emphasizing the resolution’s sole focus on humanitarian needs amid what he described as the “inhumane” starvation and suffering of civilians.

Zbogar stressed that no war objective can justify such suffering and lamented that a veto had blocked the Council from taking action. He noted that the resolution reflected broad international support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Algerian envoy Amar Bendjama praised the E10 group as the “true compass of the world’s conscience” and framed the resolution as a reflection of the global community’s collective will. He accused Israel of acting with impunity under the protection of powerful allies and vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Gaza’s besieged civilians.

China’s Ambassador Fu Cong condemned the US veto, calling it an abuse of power that extinguished hope for Gaza’s 2 million residents. “Where is fairness and justice?” he asked, urging the US to abandon political calculations.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia also condemned the US decision, stating that the vote exposed those truly committed to peace in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad described the veto as a “moral stain” and a “green light” for continued suffering, declaring the situation a collapse of both humanity and international law.

Even US allies voiced concern. UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward called Israel’s restrictions on aid “unjustifiable” and “inhumane,” while Denmark’s Christina Markus Lassen emphasized the need for Council unity, stating her country’s support for the resolution was grounded in humanitarian urgency.

Despite the setback, many diplomats pledged to continue pressing for peace and relief for Gaza’s civilian population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

