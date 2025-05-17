SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistan Urges Dialogue and Diplomacy to Ease Tensions with India

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan on Friday emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate growing tensions with neighboring India, following a recent military escalation that saw cross-border strikes, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the current ceasefire between the two countries a “positive” step and urged India to fully implement it in good faith. He underscored the importance of regional peace, stability, and the welfare of both nations’ citizens.

The call came a day after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar proposed a “composite dialogue” to address all outstanding issues with India, including the long-standing kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Tensions flared earlier this month when India launched missile strikes on what it claimed were “nine terror locations” inside Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 6. Pakistan retaliated on May 10 by striking 26 Indian military targets across the Line of Control.

Following the escalation, the United States mediated a ceasefire, which has remained in effect since last weekend. On Thursday, both militaries agreed to continue confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions.

Pakistan welcomed US President Donald Trump’s interest in mediating the Kashmir dispute, with Khan reaffirming Islamabad’s support for his involvement. However, India reiterated its long-standing stance that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and ruled out third-party intervention.

The conflict intensified after an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir left 26 people dead. In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old water-sharing agreement. Pakistan criticized the move, with Foreign Minister Dar stating that the treaty could neither be amended nor suspended unilaterally. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

