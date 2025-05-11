SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 48 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

3 Views

Indian security forces launch an operation to track down the militants

Karachi, MINA – India and Pakistan issued conflicting statements on Saturday regarding the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after agreeing to a US-mediated ceasefire following a period of heightened military escalation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused Pakistan of “repeated violations” of the recent military agreement, calling the actions a “breach of understanding.” He urged Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to uphold the ceasefire and handle the situation with “seriousness and responsibility.”

In contrast, Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar denied the allegations, telling local broadcaster Geo News that there was “no ceasefire violation from his country.” He described the environment in Pakistan as “jubilant,” emphasizing that such allegations were “untrue and cooked up.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the US, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, China, the UAE, Iran, and the UK for helping mediate the ceasefire. He expressed hope for “meaningful dialogue” to resolve long-standing issues, including water sharing and the Kashmir dispute.

Also Read: Trump Says India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the ceasefire agreement and said both sides had agreed to begin talks on a broad range of issues at a neutral location. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

TagAsia-Pacific Ataullah Tarar ceasefire cross-border tensions diplomatic efforts India Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Line of Control marco rubio military escalation Pakistan regional security Shehbaz Sharif US mediation Vikram Misri

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • 48 minutes ago
Asia

Trump Says India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

  • 13 hours ago
Pakistan’s military launched drone and missile strikes on Jammu Airport in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

  • 19 hours ago
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Condemns India’s Missile Strikes as ‘Blatant Act of War’

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 23:58 WIB
Asia

Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Load More
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Thousands of Gaza Children Face Starvation Due to Israeli Total Blockade: UNICEF

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
International

Trump Cuts Ties with Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM of Manipulation

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 22:59 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Ulema Council Urges Qunut Nazilah for Muslims in Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Condemns Israel’s Total Blockade Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 23:07 WIB
International

Freedom Flotilla Ship Bound for Gaza Hit by Drones in International Waters

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza: 23 Killed, 124 Injured in Latest Israeli Attacks

  • 12 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us