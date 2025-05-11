India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

Karachi, MINA – India and Pakistan issued conflicting statements on Saturday regarding the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after agreeing to a US-mediated ceasefire following a period of heightened military escalation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused Pakistan of “repeated violations” of the recent military agreement, calling the actions a “breach of understanding.” He urged Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to uphold the ceasefire and handle the situation with “seriousness and responsibility.”

In contrast, Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar denied the allegations, telling local broadcaster Geo News that there was “no ceasefire violation from his country.” He described the environment in Pakistan as “jubilant,” emphasizing that such allegations were “untrue and cooked up.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the US, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, China, the UAE, Iran, and the UK for helping mediate the ceasefire. He expressed hope for “meaningful dialogue” to resolve long-standing issues, including water sharing and the Kashmir dispute.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the ceasefire agreement and said both sides had agreed to begin talks on a broad range of issues at a neutral location. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

