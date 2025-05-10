Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan has launched a series of retaliatory missile strikes against Indian military installations early Saturday in response to what it called unprovoked Indian aggression earlier this week, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation, codenamed Bunyan-un-Marsoos or Iron Wall, targeted key military assets, including a missile storage site in India’s Beas region.

According to the Pakistan Army, the strikes used “Al-Fatah” missiles, named in honor of children killed in Indian strikes on May 6-7.

Pakistan’s state television PTV reported simultaneous attacks on all Indian air bases involved in “Operation Sindoor,” India’s recent cross-border operation that reportedly killed 33 and injured 62 inside Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated the action was a “last resort” and warned that further escalation depends on India’s response. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency session of the National Command Authority, Pakistan’s top nuclear body.

India has not officially responded, but local media cited retaliatory actions, including the destruction of alleged Pakistani posts and drone launch sites near Jammu.

India also suspended operations at 32 airports across northern and western regions and closed 25 air traffic segments due to security concerns.

This latest flare-up follows a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which India attributed to cross-border elements, an allegation denied by Pakistan, which called for a neutral investigation. []

