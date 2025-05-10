SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Pakistan’s military launched drone and missile strikes on Jammu Airport in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Pakistan’s military launched drone and missile strikes on Jammu Airport in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan has launched a series of retaliatory missile strikes against Indian military installations early Saturday in response to what it called unprovoked Indian aggression earlier this week, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation, codenamed Bunyan-un-Marsoos or Iron Wall, targeted key military assets, including a missile storage site in India’s Beas region.

According to the Pakistan Army, the strikes used “Al-Fatah” missiles, named in honor of children killed in Indian strikes on May 6-7.

Pakistan’s state television PTV reported simultaneous attacks on all Indian air bases involved in “Operation Sindoor,” India’s recent cross-border operation that reportedly killed 33 and injured 62 inside Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan Shoot Down 48 Indian Drones Amid Deadly Cross-Border Clashes

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated the action was a “last resort” and warned that further escalation depends on India’s response. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency session of the National Command Authority, Pakistan’s top nuclear body.

India has not officially responded, but local media cited retaliatory actions, including the destruction of alleged Pakistani posts and drone launch sites near Jammu.

India also suspended operations at 32 airports across northern and western regions and closed 25 air traffic segments due to security concerns.

This latest flare-up follows a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which India attributed to cross-border elements, an allegation denied by Pakistan, which called for a neutral investigation. []

Also Read: Norwegian Trade Union Cut Trade and Investment Ties with Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagairport suspension airspace closure Al-Fatah missiles cross-border tensions Harop drones India India Pakistan drone warfare Ishaq Dar Islamabad JF-17 Thunder Kashmir military strikes missile strike National Command Authority New Delhi Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos Operation Sindoor Pakistan S-400 system Shehbaz Sharif

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Pakistan’s military launched drone and missile strikes on Jammu Airport in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

  • 3 hours ago
Asia

Pakistan Shoot Down 48 Indian Drones Amid Deadly Cross-Border Clashes

  • 9 hours ago
Articles

India and Pakistan: Military Powers with Nuclear Capabilities

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:17 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Condemns India’s Missile Strikes as ‘Blatant Act of War’

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 23:58 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Load More
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Thousands of Gaza Children Face Starvation Due to Israeli Total Blockade: UNICEF

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
International

Trump Cuts Ties with Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM of Manipulation

  • 22 hours ago
International

Freedom Flotilla Ship Bound for Gaza Hit by Drones in International Waters

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Palestine

Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 13:05 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

World Central Kitchen Halts Operations in Gaza Due to Lack of Supplies

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 16:34 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Ulema Council Urges Qunut Nazilah for Muslims in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us