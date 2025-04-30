Pakistan Denies Involvement in Kashmir Attack, Warns India Against Escalation

Karachi, MINA – Pakistan declared on Wednesday that it will not be the first to escalate tensions with India, but warned of a “very strong” response in the event of any provocation from New Delhi, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions following the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that the country’s armed forces are “on alert” and “vigilant” in response to the situation. “Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move. However, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” Dar said.

He firmly denied Pakistan’s involvement in the deadly attack in Pahalgam, stating, “Pakistan has neither any connection … nor is the potential beneficiary.”

Also Read: France Condemns Israel’s Revocation of Delegation Visas as Harmful to Bilateral Relations

Dar also condemned India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank. He warned that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an “act of war.”

The foreign minister accused India of exploiting the attack to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement and promote anti-Muslim sentiment in the region.

The incident has added further strain to the already volatile relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Action on Gaza at BRICS Forum