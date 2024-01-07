One More Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced the death of the deputy training commander at the Nahal Brigade in fighting with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

He was an officer with the rank of major and was promoted to lieutenant colonel posthumously after his death.

Hebrew media, as quoted by Quds Press, reported that the officer was the son-in-law of the former coordinator of the activities of the occupation authorities in the West Bank, Yoav Mordechai.

Thus, the death toll announced by the Israeli occupation army, including officers and soldiers, increased to 510 people since the start of Operation “Al-Aqsa Storm”, including around 180 people killed since the start of the ground aggression in Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, confirmed that the number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed was much higher than announced by the military.

Abu Ubaida said the occupation lied to the public about the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip during the fighting. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

