Al-Qassam Fighters Shoot Dead Israeli Officer

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas shot dead an Israeli officer in the midst of the Jabalia refugee camp. The military officer was shot on Abu al-Aish Street in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also reported that they had destroyed a Zionist APC using a Fedayeen explosive device in the Al-Alami area, in the center of the Jabalia camp, according to Quds Press on Sunday.

Palestinian resistance factions, led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, continue to carry out military operations against the occupying forces throughout the Gaza Strip, especially in the Jabalia camp in the north.

It was previously reported that hundreds of Israeli military officers had resigned from the army since the war began. The resignations are attributed to several reasons, including the ongoing war in Gaza and economic challenges.

According to Israel Hayom, 500 lieutenant colonels ended their service this year.

The report described this number as shocking, undermining the army’s plans to increase the number of officers and soldiers, especially amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)