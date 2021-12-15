On Its 34th Anniversary, Hamas Confirms That Resistance Is Only Way Liberate Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas stressed that comprehensive resistance in all its forms, especially armed resistance, is the only way to extract Palestinian rights and liberate thier lands and sanctities.

In a press statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of its establishment, Hamas pledged to remain steadfast and loyal to the constants and sanctities, the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of Palestinian people, and to continue the path of liberation and return, until the end of the occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The movement said that all attempts of occupation, settlement, Judaization, temporal and spatial division and displacement will not succeed in erasing Palestinian landmarks and changing facts, and Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine.

It pointed out that re-arranging the Palestinian state on a unified national program for all the Palestinian people and all its factions to protect the Palestinian national project from the challenges and dangers it faces, which is the right way to confront the occupation settlment and Judaization schemes and its escalating aggression.

The movement saluted the prisoners in the occupation prisons, stressing that liberating them is a top priority, declaring that it stands with them while they are on hunger strike and confrontations with the Israeli Prison Administration.

Hamas affirmed its adherence to the right of return as an inalienable individual and collective right, and its rejection of all solutions aimed at eliminating the refugee issue and ending the right of return.

Hamas also confirmed that normalizing some official Arab regimes with the Zionist entity, and concluding agreements with them in various fields, is a crime against the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic nation.

It also called for urgent action to end the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and immediately lift the siege, noting that the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, which has been going on for more than 15 years, has exacerbated the living and economic conditions, and health crises for more than two million Palestinian citizens. (LKG-RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)