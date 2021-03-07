OCHA: Israel Displaces Palestinians in Two Weeks

Ramallah, MINA – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the Israeli authorities demolished or seized 35 Palestinian structures, mostly homes, during two weeks in the occupied territories of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In its biweekly report on Israeli violations on Friday, OCHA explained that the demolition measures were carried out during the period February 16 to March 1, 2021 at the pretext that the owners had no Israeli-issued building permits. Palinfo reported, March 7.

The demolitions displaced 98 people, including 53 children, and affected about 60 people, according to its report.

The report also explained that 17 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

“Among the Palestinians, a 16-year-old boy was shot by Israeli forces with live ammunition, reportedly while walking near the Barrier in Saffa village (Ramallah). Seven others were wounded in protests against the establishment of a settlement outpost on Beit Dajan land (Nablus) and against settlement expansion in Kafr Qaddum (Qalqiliya).”

“Two Palestinians were injured in clashes that erupted during two search-and-arrest operations in Ad Duheisha refugee camp (Bethlehem) and Abu Shukheidim village (Ramallah).”

“Three Palestinians, including an elderly man and a child, were physically assaulted by Israeli forces in Huwwara (Nablus) and An Nuwei’ma (Jericho).”

“Overall, four of the injuries were treated for tear gas inhalation, four were hit by rubber bullets, three were physically assaulted, and two were shot with live ammunition. The remaining four were injured when their car crashed while they were being chased by an Israeli military jeep near Ein Yabrud village (Ramallah),” the report elaborated.

As for settler crimes, the report said that Israeli settlers injured a 17-year-old Palestinian boy and damaged Palestinian-owned properties, including vehicles and trees during the reporting period.

“The boy was stoned and injured in Sheikh Jarrah (east Jerusalem), reportedly by Israelis gathering to celebrate Purim. In the same context, several cars belonging to Palestinians were stoned and damaged while travelling near the old city of Jerusalem and near Yitzhar settlement (Nablus). Also during Purim celebrations, Israeli settlers tried to break into Palestinian houses in the old city of Hebron.”

“In three separate incidents in Ramallah, several Palestinian-plated cars parked near Shilo settlement, and two trucks in Ein Samiya and Kafr Malik, were vandalized. In another four incidents attributed to settlers in Nablus, as reported by Palestinian sources, houses were stoned and a water reservoir was damaged in Asira al Qibliya; fences surrounding agricultural land were vandalized in Burin; seven sheep were stolen in Jalud; and olive saplings were uprooted in Beit Dajan and Qaryut. In Ein al Hilwe (Tubas), a shepherd reported that a vehicle believed to be driven by settlers had killed five of his sheep.”

“In a number of incidents, Palestinians reported that Israeli settlers had tried to take over Palestinian land in Al Baqa’a (Hebron) and attacked herders in Kisan and a shop owner in Husan (both villages in Bethlehem), stealing money,” according to OCHA. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)