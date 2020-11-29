OCHA: Israel Displaced 100 Palestinians in Three Weeks in West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that a total of 129 structures were demolished or seized at the pretext of unlicensed construction during the period from 3 to 23 November, Palinfo reported.

According to a report released by OCHA on Friday, the demolition and confiscation of these structures displaced 100 people and affected at least 200 others.

The largest demolition campaign took place on November 3 in Humsa al-Bqai’a, where 83 structures were destroyed, displacing 73 people, including 41 children.

About 30 more structures were razed in 12 other communities in Area C of the West Bank.

The remaining 16 took place in east Jerusalem, where demolitions have resumed after a three-week suspension, following an announcement by the Israeli authorities on October 1 that, due to the pandemic, they would stop the demolition of inhabited residential buildings in the city.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)