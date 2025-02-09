New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Israel released a new batch of Palestinian prisoners from its jails on Saturday under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

A Red Cross bus carrying 42 prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah, greeted by a cheering crowd that had gathered since morning to welcome the freed prisoners.

The prisoners were released from Ofer military prison near Ramallah under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that came into effect on Jan. 19.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, at least seven of the freed Palestinians were hospitalized immediately after their release due to their poor health conditions.

The Hamas-run Prisoners Information Office said two buses carrying the freed prisoners also arrived at the European Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis via the Kerem Shalom crossing after they were released from Israeli prisons.

The freed prisoners were greeted by thousands of people who gathered in the city to greet them, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Israel will release 183 prisoners on Saturday in exchange for three Israeli prisoners freed by Hamas earlier in the day.

Sixteen Israeli prisoners and five Thai workers have so far been released under the Gaza ceasefire in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A ceasefire agreement went into effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave devastated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

