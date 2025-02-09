SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Ramallah, MINA – Israel released a new batch of Palestinian prisoners from its jails on Saturday under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

A Red Cross bus carrying 42 prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah, greeted by a cheering crowd that had gathered since morning to welcome the freed prisoners.

The prisoners were released from Ofer military prison near Ramallah under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that came into effect on Jan. 19.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, at least seven of the freed Palestinians were hospitalized immediately after their release due to their poor health conditions.

Also Read: MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

The Hamas-run Prisoners Information Office said two buses carrying the freed prisoners also arrived at the European Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis via the Kerem Shalom crossing after they were released from Israeli prisons.

The freed prisoners were greeted by thousands of people who gathered in the city to greet them, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Israel will release 183 prisoners on Saturday in exchange for three Israeli prisoners freed by Hamas earlier in the day.

Sixteen Israeli prisoners and five Thai workers have so far been released under the Gaza ceasefire in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Also Read: AWG Strongly Condemns Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza

A ceasefire agreement went into effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave devastated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Aceh as a Victim of Intolerance Framing: Activist

Tagceasefire agreement Palestinian prisoners

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

  • 6 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:48 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

AWG Strongly Condemns Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:49 WIB
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Raid in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:43 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Firmly Rejects Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC for Arrest Warrant of Netanyahu

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:28 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 10:02 WIB
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • 6 hours ago
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:22 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us