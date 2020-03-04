Netanyahu Celebrates Victory and Promises More Annexation in Palestinian Territories

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, March 3 held a “great victory” in the general election, because the election put him in a strong position to form the next government and improve defense.

At the same time, his opponent, Chairman of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, acknowledged his “disappointment”, MEMO reported.

“This victory tonight, which exceeded all expectations, is greater than the 1996 victory. We have defeated all the forces that said the Netanyahu era has passed and long gone,” Netanyahu said in remarks at a meeting of his supporters

Netanyahu said he would work earnestly to release his promise to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“We visited each house and each street at a time. We roamed the country, and we met the citizens of the State of Israel, where we had to convince some and pass on to them our infectious enthusiasm,” Netanyahu said.

“They have confidence in us because they know, we have achieved the best results for Israel,” he added.

Last November, Netanyahu, who played 70 years, became the first Prime Minister in the history of Israel to win coverage during his term, the trial will begin on March 17 in Jerusalem, which increases the importance of his victory.

According to observers, if the Israeli PM and its allies managed to get approval, then he would appear in court in a strong position. He will maintain his position.

“We have turned Israel into a great country, we have developed international relations that previously did not exist with Arab and Islamic countries, more than you can take advantage of. Believe me, my compilation says that we will have a peace agreement with the Arab countries,” Netanyahu said.

“I am the only one who is capable to achieving this, and no one else can,” he stressed.

Polls show that Netanyahu won in front of his opponent, Gantz. The survey conducted by three TV channels also showed that the right-wing block and its Netanyahu Likud party would get 60 seats, and would only need one additional vote to make additional arrangements with 61 seats out of 120 seats in the Knesset.

The two previous elections produced very close differences between Netanyahu and Gantz, which failed to create a government coalition with what was needed at the Knesset.

These results are not official and final, find out the level of participation in the election has only reached 71 percent.

Official results will be announced after all votes, including soldiers, diplomats, and detainees are counted. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)