Netanyahu Departs for Washington to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Washington, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump. Their agenda includes a range of regional issues, prominently a Gaza ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement.

This marks Netanyahu’s third visit to the US in six months. Both Netanyahu and Trump are expected to deliberate on a new proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We are working to secure a deal based on the terms we have agreed upon. I am sending the negotiating team with clear instructions, and my talks with President Trump can help move things forward,” Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Netanyahu as saying before boarding his plane.

An Israeli delegation also departed for Doha, Qatar, on the same day for indirect negotiations with Hamas regarding a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to three key objectives: “freeing and bringing back all our hostages, both living and deceased, eliminating Hamas’ capabilities, removing them from Gaza, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

He also stated that he would thank Trump for his “unwavering support for Israel, which has led to an incredible victory over our enemy, Iran.”

In an unusual move, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joined Netanyahu on his flight.

Hamas announced late Friday that it had submitted a “positive” response to mediators regarding the recent Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal.

Israeli media reports suggest the latest proposal likely involves the phased release of half of the living Israeli hostages (10) and half of the remains (18) over 60 days.

In return, Israel would release more Palestinian prisoners currently held in its jails and begin a partial withdrawal of troops from pre-agreed areas in Gaza.

However, significant sticking points remain. Hamas insists that the United Nations oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid, demands security guarantees against renewed hostilities after the 60-day ceasefire, and seeks clarity on which Palestinian prisoners will be released.

Meanwhile, Israel is reportedly insisting that Hamas disarm and exile its leaders, a condition Hamas has rejected.

Despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 57,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 2023. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

