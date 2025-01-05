Nearly 1,000 Mosques in Gaza Damaged by Israeli Attacks 

Gaza, MINA – Nearly 1,000 mosques were damaged in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip last year, Palestinian authorities said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said 815 Muslim places of worship were completely destroyed and 151 others were partially damaged.

The ministry said 19 cemeteries and three churches were also destroyed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in 2024.

In the occupied West Bank, the ministry recorded 256 settler infiltrations into the flashpoint of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem last year.

According to the ministry, some 2,567 illegal settlers forced their way into the mosque compound to celebrate the week-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which runs from December 25 to January 2.

The ministry also documented Israeli attacks on 20 mosques in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories over Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)