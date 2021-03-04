MWL Chief Thanks Srilankan Government for Ending Cremation of COVID-19 Victims

Riyadh, MINA – The Sri Lankan government has agreed to the request of the Muslim World League (MWL) in accordance with Islamic procedures to stop cremating the bodies of Muslims who have died of COVID-19.

The news came in a phone call to Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL secretary-general, from Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena, Arab News reported.

During the call, Gunawardena told Al-Issa that the Sri Lankan government had agreed to the MWL’s request. Gunawardena said that this served to strengthen the close relationship between the MWL, which is a global reference for Muslim nations and the Sri Lankan government.

Al-Issa thanked Sri Lanka for approving the MWL’s request to stop the cremation of the bodies of Muslims and instead allow their burial.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also welcomed the Sri Lankan government’s decision.

The OIC said that it had on several occasions during the pandemic called on Sri Lankan authorities to refrain from cremating Muslims and to give them an Islamic burial.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)