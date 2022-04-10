MUI Urges Government to Work Hard to Overcome Rising Food Prices

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) urges the government to work hard to overcome the increase in the price of a number of basic commodities, especially during Ramadan.

“We are very concerned about a situation like this, where Muslims are fasting during Ramadan and economic growth is very weak, coupled with skyrocketing prices for basic necessities,” said MUI Chair Jeje Zaenudin in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday.

“We understand the difficulties faced by the government. Moreover, it has a number of strategic programs that require a large budget,” he added.

But on the other hand, he said, the community asked that controlling the prices of basic necessities be prioritized over giant projects that do not have direct contact with the livelihoods of the wider community.

He said, to avoid a shortage of goods in the market, he appealed to the public to be frugal and control themselves from consumptive culture during Ramadan. Ramadan is a momentum to keep oneself from lust, including consumptive behavior.

“Avoid and reduce spending on things that are not too important. The momentum of Ramadan is important as a cultural spirit to live frugally and modestly, especially in the face of current economic difficulties,” said Jeje.

Previously, the Head of the Center for Food Availability and Food Insecurity at the National Food Agency (Bapanas), Andriko Noto Susanto, stated that the government continues to monitor the condition of supply availability and prices of nine basic commodities in various regions in Indonesia.

Bapanas is also intensely collaborating with the food security offices in 34 provinces and 514 districts and cities. The aim is to monitor and ensure the stabilization of supply and prices of the nine basic commodities.

“Then we carry out regular monitoring of these nine basic ingredients and we make sure every month it is safe or not safe. If for example it is not safe, where is the problem?” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)