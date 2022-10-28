Muhammadiyah: Indonesia Established on A Foundation of Unity

Jakarta, MINA – General Chairperson of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive, Haedar Nasir emphasized that the State of Indonesia was built on a foundation of unity for all.

“From this understanding of unity, every form of oligarchy, monopoly, and absolute power by one person or a few parties is against the spirit of Pancasila and the Indonesian Constitution,” said Haedar on Friday at the Youth Oath Nationality Oration in Jakarta.

Referring to Soekarno’s speech on June 1, 1945, Haedar said, the State of Indonesia is not one country for one person or group, but the establishment of Indonesia for all.

Haedar continued, Indonesia with the basic building of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika must be constructed with a moderate spirit and outlook.

“Stay away from radical-extreme views that place all Indonesian idioms in divisive antagonistic reasoning,” he said.

Therefore, Haedar invites all elements of the nation to avoid all forms of speech and actions that spread the virus of division. Especially before the 2024 political year, Haedar advised that this moment be a joint commitment to unite the nation and end the division of national politics.

“Avoid all forms of speech and action that spread the virus of division. The 2024 election must be a shared commitment to unite the nation and end the division of national politics,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)