In Eid al-Fitr 1446H Sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes Brotherhood and Unity

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur called on Muslims worldwide to continuously foster brotherhood and strengthen unity on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1446 H.

“Let us keep nurturing brotherhood and forging unity for the greatness of the Muslim Ummah,” he stated in his Eid al-Fitr sermon at Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah, Cileungsi, Bogor on Sunday.

Addressing the issue of differences in the timing of the holiday, Imaam Yakhsyallah stressed that such differences should not lead to division among the community.

“Let us continue to respect and appreciate each other despite our differences,” he emphasized.

He also pointed out that through unity, Muslims would be able to solve the challenges they face. Referring to a hadith of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi wassalam, he said, “Indeed, Allah is with the congregation.”

One of the key issues facing Muslims today, according to Imaam Yakhsyallah, is the ongoing occupation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He affirmed that defending Palestine and freeing Al-Aqsa is not only a religious obligation but also a constitutional duty.

“In the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, it is stated that independence is the right of all nations. This means our nation has a duty to support those still under occupation, like Palestine,” he said.

This year, Eid al-Fitr was celebrated differently across Indonesia. Some observed the holiday on Sunday, while others will celebrate it on Monday. Those celebrating on Sunday follow the global moon sighting, as many Arab countries observe Idul Fitri on this day.

Meanwhile, those celebrating on Monday adhere to the decisions made by the Indonesian government and Muhammadiyah, who had previously set the date. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

