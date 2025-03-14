SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

About 100,000 Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Jerusalem, MINA – On the 14th night of Ramadan, about 100,000 Muslims performed Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine on Thursday night.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that around 100,000 Palestinian Muslims performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, marking the largest number of worshippers so far this Ramadan. This was reported by Al24 News.

The majority of the worshippers were residents of the Holy City or from the 1948 areas.

“The occupying authorities prevented thousands of other Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The increasing number of worshippers follows the call by religious leaders for pilgrims to visit and rejuvenate Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, amidst the threats of restrictions by the occupying forces. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

