Mosques Must Keep Maintaining Islamic Symbols During Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Chairperson of the Relationship Between Institutions of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) Natsir Zubaidi said fears of an outbreak caused the mosque’s function to decrease. However, he continued, the spread of Islam through the mosque, must be maintained.

“The mosque caretaker is expected to continue to preserve Islamic symbols and enlighten the surrounding community,” said Natsir as quoted from Republika on Thursday, April 24.

He said activities such as the five-time Adhan also still had to be echoed through loudspeakers. Where, it is intended to maintain a solemn atmosphere and bring good news related to the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

“That atmosphere, we need to maintain because the month of Ramadan is as a month of worship (Syahrul Ibadah) and as a month of charity (Syahrul charity),” he said.

Natsir did not dismiss, there were many effects felt from Covid-19. Including mosque income and operational costs of mosque officials who are reduced and even tend to disappear.

Therefore, he suggested, administrators who lose the benefits of infaq when praying in congregation, can look for alternatives or other donors. Mainly, relying on monthly donors by infaq card.

“Of course for mosques that have potential and have excess funds, they can help mosque officials around those who are vulnerable to social and economic problems,” he said.

Practice in the month of Ramadan, according to him, it is recommended to increase the dhikr and prayers of each congregation. Including tadarus, so that the value of Ramadan is not displaced by Covid-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)