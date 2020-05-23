Mosque Council Jakarta Appeals Takbir Should Not Be More Than Five People (photo special)

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) of Jakarta KH Ma’mun Al Ayyubi appeals Muslims who hold takbir (voicing the greatest of Allah) in mosques should not be more than five people.

It is accordance with the fixed procedures handling Covid-19.

“While maintaining the Covid-19 protocol, no more than five people take turns. Then the symbols at the mosque continue to run,” Ma’mun said in a live broadcast through the DKI Jakarta Province Facebook at the Jakarta City Hall on Friday.

Ma’mun said that by following the Covid-19 protocol, takbir could still be resounded even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Ma’mun also advised the general public to be able to carry out takbir in their respective homes to keep celebrating the victory after 30 days of fasting to hold lust.

“As a sign of gratitude that we have been able to complete our Ramadan worship for one month,” said Ma’mun.

In addition to the celebration of takbir, Eid prayer is also expected to be done from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It was conveyed by DKI Jakarta MUI Chairman KH Munahar Muchtar.

“Let’s stay in our homes. Jakarta residents, let’s stay in Jakarta to worship in their own homes. God willing, it will not reduce the value of reward to God,” said Munahar Muchtar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)