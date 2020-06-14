More than 120 Journalists Visit the Jordan Valley

Palestinian journalists and others paid a direct visit to the Jordan Valley to be annexed by Israel (Photo: File / Wafa)

Al-Aghwar, MINA – Palestinian Journalists Association at the invitation of the Palestinian Peace Alliance held a national campaign against the annexation of Israel by inviting more than 120 journalists from various media in the West Bank to pay a visit to the Jordan Valley on Saturday.

It is hoped that this visit report will reverberate throughout the world, thus quoted from Wafa.

During the visit, the journalists saw first hand a number of villages and territories targeted by Israel to be annexed in the northern Jordan Valley, including seeing directly the villages of Al-Jiftlik, Faroush Beit Dajan, Bardala, Kardala, Ain Al-Bayda, Khirbet Al-Deir, and Sahel Al-Baqia in the Palestinian Valley.

Deputy Governor of Tubas and the North Jordan Valley, Ahmed Al-Assaad, said a field trip for journalists to the Jordan Valley areas was a positive step, because it meant seeing first hand the condition of the Jordan Valley and what was happening in it.

“This is important because of the need to inform the world community about the violations that are happening in the region,” he said.

He stressed that the Jordan Valley is an integral part of our Palestinian state, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

He also stressed that the Palestinian leadership’s decision was clear and this supported the resilience of the population.

While the Chairman of the Palestinian Journalists Association, Nasser Abu Bakr, said more than 120 Palestinian journalists and journalists from various governors of the country joined in on the visit, with the aim of seeing directly the difficult reality experienced by the residents of the Jordan Valley, and conveying the true message to all world.

Abu Bakr called on local, Arab and international media agencies to come to the Jordan Valley, which was threatened by Israel’s annexation, to cover daily events and violations committed by Israeli occupation authorities against the citizens who lived in them.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Palestinian Peace Alliance, Nidal Faqqa, hopes that all journalists review the conditions of all Palestinians in the northern Jordan Valley, then convey a real picture of what is happening in the region.

The visit was part of a national media campaign against Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley, which included the announcement of the Jordan Valley Prize for Journalism, and the request of all national media to allocate large areas and special programs in the Jordan Valley. Periodic meetings in the Jordan Valley, to support him and his citizens.

Abu Bakr called for creating columns on behalf of the Jordan Valley and in all languages, communicating with the Arab and International Journalists Union, urging the media to focus on violations that occurred in the Palestinian Valley, and asking radio and television to make radio days open in the Jordan Valley area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)