More than 105 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA- More than 105 settlers on Wednesday stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate, under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that these settlers carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, performed racist Talmudic rituals, and listened to explanations from their rabbis about the myth of the alleged “temple,” especially in the eastern region of it.

The “Temple” associations had called for lalrge-scale incursions to Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the Jewish Purim holiday, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile, youth movements and Jerusalem figures called on our people in the Holy City and within the 1948 territories to go to Rabat at Al-Aqsa until the end of this week.

Al-Aqsa is subjected daily, except for Friday and Saturday, to incursions by settlers under the protection of the occupation forces, on two shifts, in the morning and evening, in an attempt to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa and try to divide it temporally, while these incursions intensify during periods of Jewish holidays. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)