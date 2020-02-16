Mobile Mosque for Muslims at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, MINA – The organizing of 2020 Tokyo Olympics is preparing “Mobile Mosque” which will be used as a place of worship for Muslim athletes and spectators.

According to the service provider organization, Yasu Project, the mosque is in the form of a truck box that will be placed mobile in the parking area of ​​the match venue. It is a solution for Muslims as a safe and clean place to worship.

“I want athletes to compete with their best motivation and for the audience to cheer with their best motivation too. That is why I made this, “Yasu Project CEO Yasuharu Inoue said, pointing to the white truck, as quoted by AboutIslam on Sunday.

Inoue hopes the mosque can foster awareness that there are many different people in the world and to promote peaceful and non-discriminatory Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics take place starting on July 24 and ending on August 9, 2020. There will be 33 sports competed and 339 gold medals provided. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)