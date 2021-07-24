2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Opened

Tokyo, MINA – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially wasbopened on Friday evening local time at the Tokyo Stadium, Japan.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially opened it after an invitation by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Previously, Bach in his speech stated that this once in four year world sporting event should have been held from July to August 2020. However, the event had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

“Welcome to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Organizing Committee, and the Japanese authorities at all levels have done a great job. On behalf of all the Olympic athletes, I want to say a big thank you.”

To the hosts, Bach said: “Ten years ago, you embarked on a journey to bring the Olympic spirit back to Tokyo after the incredible 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It was a tough journey, with unprecedented challenges: first, rebuilding after the Great East Japan Earthquake, then the Coronavirus pandemic. This is why our gratitude and admiration for you is even greater.”

“We thank all the unsung heroes, the doctors, nurses and all the Japanese people who contributed to overcoming the pandemic,” said Thomas Bach in his speech.

Palestine is among the 203 contingents that took part.

Indonesia in the defile appeared with the red and white flag carried by female lifter Nurul Akmal from Aceh and male surfer Rio Warda whose father was from Bali, and his mother was from Japan.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the lighting of the Olympic flame by Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who is currently ranked I in the world.

Only about 950 people at the Tokyo Stadium, including US First Lady Jill Biden, had arrived in Tokyo the day before, Thursday night.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron attended the opening ceremony shortly after arriving in the Japanese capital. Moreover, Paris will host the next edition of the Summer Olympics in 2024. (T/RE1)

